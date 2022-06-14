Take a breath before seeing the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez in his teens and his enormous resemblance

The artist Juan José Rodríguez is the unrecognized son of the singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. The man also sings just like his father and was even encouraged to do several reversals of the classic Venezuelan songs such as the hit “Agarrense de las Manos”.

Every time at Puma Rodriguez When they ask him about this family bond, he pretends not to understand and risks saying that at most he is his brother’s son. The truth is that the physical resemblance between the two is enormous and genetics has done its thing. The unrecognized son of the singer calls himself on social networks ‘The Cougar Junior’.

The truth is that the Cougar Junior He is very active on social networks where he promotes his work to his more than 12,000 followers from all over the world. Without going any further, this week he will be recognized in Mexico for his more than 30-year career in the music industry.

Now him Cougar Junior shared in his instagram stories a photo of him from his adolescence where the resemblance to Jose Luis Rodriguez is still older. In the photo, the unrecognized son wears a white shirt and a striped jacket, his hair is lush and combed back.

The Cougar Junior he just uploaded the photo without any text, but in this way he sent a hint to his father. With whom she does have an excellent relationship is with her two older half-sisters Liliana and Lilibeth who have just released a song called ‘Bad’ that talks about her complicated relationship with him. Puma Rodriguez to over the years.