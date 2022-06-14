Entertainment

Take a breath before seeing the unrecognized son of Puma Rodríguez in his teens and his enormous resemblance

The artist Juan José Rodríguez is the unrecognized son of the singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. The man also sings just like his father and was even encouraged to do several reversals of the classic Venezuelan songs such as the hit “Agarrense de las Manos”.

Every time at Puma Rodriguez When they ask him about this family bond, he pretends not to understand and risks saying that at most he is his brother’s son. The truth is that the physical resemblance between the two is enormous and genetics has done its thing. The unrecognized son of the singer calls himself on social networks ‘The Cougar Junior’.

