Take a breath before seeing what Gal Gadot looked like when Miss Israel was consecrated

Gal Gadot is an actress, model and producer of Israeli origin who rose to fame for having played ‘Wonder Woman’ in DC Comics. However, before arriving in Hollywood, she participated in several beauty pageants and an image of her when she competed to be Miss Israel 2004 was leaked on social networks. Instagramis in charge of demonstrating what is one of the most beautiful women of all with 37 years.

The first international role of Gal Gadot It came in 2009 when she played ‘Gisele Yashar’ in the movie ‘Fast and Furious’, a role that she continued to star in the following installments of the franchise. Later, she became a super hero by embodying ‘Wonderwoman’ belonging to DC Comics where she became more famous. In 2018, Time magazine included the actress in its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world and also listed as one of the best paid in the entire film industry.

Gal Gadot, actress and model. Source Instagram @gal_gadot

On the other hand, and before becoming ‘Wonder Woman’, Gal Gadot she was a heroine in reality, because she was a soldier and represented her country. At just 18 years old, she served Israel and learned to do tactical maneuvers, began to handle and manipulate firearms and self-defense. That helped him to later participate in action movies.

Gal GadotBefore she had more than 85 million followers on Instagram, she was a contestant in beauty pageants and was once Miss Israel. This happened in the year 2004, but she did not manage to be a finalist and she did not become Miss Universe. However, in an interview, the actress revealed: “I knew I didn’t want to win Miss Universe, it wasn’t my thing. For an 18-year-old it seemed like a responsibility”, implying that she lost on purpose.

In relation to her stage as a beauty contestant, Gadot She said, “I was late for all the rehearsals and I didn’t wear the right dresses for breakfast. I remember that they asked me a question from the jury and I answered that my English was not that good.” Later, she became an outstanding actress.