Take a breath before seeing what Lily Collins looks like in season 3 of Emily in Paris

The Netflix series called ‘Emily in Paris’ It is one of the most viewed by the public and the third installment is already underway. This time the production of Darren Star will repeat a large part of the cast with Lily Collins as the protagonist in the role of the elegant Emily Cooper through the streets of Paris.

Lily Collins She will be joined by Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Chef Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Luc, Camille Razat as Camille, and Bruno Gouery as Julien. She was the actress who revealed the first images of the third installment on social networks.

