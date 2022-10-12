Take a breath before seeing what Lily Collins looks like in season 3 of Emily in Paris

The Netflix series called ‘Emily in Paris’ It is one of the most viewed by the public and the third installment is already underway. This time the production of Darren Star will repeat a large part of the cast with Lily Collins as the protagonist in the role of the elegant Emily Cooper through the streets of Paris.

Lily Collins She will be joined by Ashley Park as Mindy Chen, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu as Sylvie Grateau, Lucas Bravo as Chef Gabriel, Samuel Arnold as Luc, Camille Razat as Camille, and Bruno Gouery as Julien. She was the actress who revealed the first images of the third installment on social networks.

Related news

Lily Collins in the third installment of the series. Source: instagram @lilyjcollins

Lily Collins She is very active on the little camera’s social network and has already accumulated more than 26 million followers from all corners of the world who are attentive to her movements. Along with the photos that show what the first scenes of the third installment are like, Emily Cooper gave a class of style and elegance for this change of season.

Lily Collins in the third installment of the series. Source: instagram @lilyjcollins

“First look at @emilyinparis Saison Trois!! Get ready for new looks, new locations, new love triangles…Merci France for being a home away from home and embracing us once again. I’m so proud of this cast and crew and can’t WAIT.” for y’all to see what our girl Emily is up to! Get ready for another wild ride…” he wrote Lily Collins.

Lily Collins in the third installment of the series. Source: instagram @lilyjcollins

In the photos that quickly went viral Lily Collins She wears a yellow blazer with matching heels and knee-high stockings, in other postcards she has a checkered bikini with a very retro vibe. Emily Cooper is also encouraged to wear a lace bralet with a blazer over it and a luxurious glittery dress that she wears high up. Countdown!.