Take a deep breath before discovering the new job of the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez

The actress Genesis Rodriguez The 35-year-old has an important career in the world of acting, she began with her first roles in soap operas when she was 17 years old and then made her own way and even moved to Los Angeles to succeed in Hollywood.

One of the last works of Genesis Rodriguezwho in turn is the youngest daughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez, It was in the Netflix series called ‘Umbrella Academy’ and it is among the most watched on the platform. But now, the actress announced a new project.

Related news

Genesis Rodriguez She is very active on social networks and through this means she makes permanent contact with her more than 950,000 fans from all corners of the world. For them, she shares the best photos of her looks and poses since she is a reference in fashion and trends and she also shows previews of her work as an actress.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive.

Now Genesis Rodriguez showed that he will have a leading role in the film ‘Fixation’ with his American colleague Maddie Hasson and will be directed by Mercedes Bryce Morgan. “This didn’t really go with my grid’s color scheme… but it’s ok” wrote the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez on your instagram feed.

In ‘Fixing’ Genesis Rodriguez It will be played by an enigmatic doctor who works in a psychiatric clinic. Until there comes Dora, a young woman who has been admitted to this unorthodox institution for a crime that she does not remember. She is persistently drugged and subjected to a series of rigorous psychiatric evaluations that put her to the test.