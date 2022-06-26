Entertainment

Take a deep breath before seeing how much Ricky Martin’s fortune amounts to

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 55 2 minutes read

Ricky Martin is undoubtedly one of the most successful, popular and recognized singers in the world. His extensive career has allowed him to position himself worldwide as the “King of Latin Pop.” Throughout this fruitful career, Ricky Martin has obtained a fortune based on earnings from the sale of more than 70 million records throughout the world and is the most successful Latin artist in history.

The popularity and fortune of Ricky Martin they increased enormously during the decade of the ’90 allowing him to penetrate with force in the North American culture. The Puerto Rican singer has also developed an acting career with considerable success and in recent years, together with his partner Jwan Yosef, they have created a beautiful family to which he dedicates as much time as he can.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 55 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Machine Gun Kelly includes visit to Paraguay in documentary about his life

7 mins ago

The story behind the gift that Roberto García Moritán gave Pampita: the replica of the Notting Hill bank

18 mins ago

These are the most expensive movies in movie history

29 mins ago

Scarlett Johansson, Jessica Chastain and Camila Cabello raise their voices in favor of abortion

41 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button