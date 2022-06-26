Take a deep breath before seeing how much Ricky Martin’s fortune amounts to

Ricky Martin is undoubtedly one of the most successful, popular and recognized singers in the world. His extensive career has allowed him to position himself worldwide as the “King of Latin Pop.” Throughout this fruitful career, Ricky Martin has obtained a fortune based on earnings from the sale of more than 70 million records throughout the world and is the most successful Latin artist in history.

The popularity and fortune of Ricky Martin they increased enormously during the decade of the ’90 allowing him to penetrate with force in the North American culture. The Puerto Rican singer has also developed an acting career with considerable success and in recent years, together with his partner Jwan Yosef, they have created a beautiful family to which he dedicates as much time as he can.

The race of Ricky Martin He began in the world of acting at a very young age, by the time he was 9 years old he had filmed a large number of commercials in Puerto Rico and at only 12 years old he joined the worldwide acclaimed band Menudo. At 17 he left the musical group and moved to New York. Shortly after he began his solo career with the multinational Sony. The first album of his career was a self-titled album entitled “Ricky Martin“and he was a success that launched his career. Then came a series of albums that made his bank accounts grow enormously, thus generating a fortune unprecedented.

According to what was calculated by the celebrity account specialist website, Celebrity Net Worth, Ricky Martin has a fortune which far exceeds 130 million dollars. Together with your partner Jwan Yosef is that the Puerto Rican enjoys his incredible fortune among which we can find a spectacular mansion valued at 13 million dollars located in Beverly Hills, an apartment in New York valued at 6 million dollars and royalties from the sale of some properties for approximately 15 million dollars more.

The fortune of Ricky Martin It does not end there because also, the singer owns a villa in Madrid, and a private island off the coast of Rio de Janeiro which he usually enjoys in the company of his beloved Jwan Yosef and his sons; to this is also added a huge property in Puerto Rico.