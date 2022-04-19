Take a deep breath before seeing Lorenzo and Isadora Figueroa, children of Chayanne, in their childhood

The singer Chayanne The 53-year-old has a consolidated career in the world of entertainment, he took his first steps in music when he was a child but over time he grew professionally and today he is one of the most followed and listened to artists in the Spanish-speaking market .

Chayanne Parallel to his career, he built his family and married former beauty queen Marilisa Maronesse in 1992. Then came his children Lorenzo and Isadora who are now 24 and 21 years old respectively and get along wonderfully, something they show in social networks.

Related news

Isadora Figueroa He follows in his father’s footsteps and left his family home in Miami to move to Spain and there try his luck with music on an international level. The young woman writes her own songs, composes and has a sweet voice that already travels through the playback platforms.

Lorenzo and Isadora Figueroa. Source: instagram @isadorafigueroa

Furthermore, the daughter of Chayanne She has become a fashion and beauty influencer on social media. Only on instagram she accumulates more than 400 thousand followers from all latitudes who are waiting for her publications and she wants to imitate the looks that she promotes from important international brands.

Lorenzo and Isadora Figueroa. Source: instagram @isadorafigueroa

Now, Isadora Figueroa used the social network of the little camera to show a photo of her with her brother Lorenzo, when they were children and although they retain their features, they look very different from today. “Twin telepathy except we’re not twins,” Chayanne’s daughter wrote alongside two photos showing the then and now of the brothers who are very close and loved.