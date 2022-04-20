Entertainment

Take a deep breath before seeing Marc Anthony’s girlfriend WITHOUT makeup

The Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera The 23-year-old fully enjoys her courtship with the 53-year-old singer Marc Anthony and turns a deaf ear to those who criticize them for the age difference. Without going any further, the couple has just returned from the Dominican Republic where they shared a few days off.

Everything indicates that Mark Anthony He is taking this relationship really seriously, since he shared his break with his girlfriend’s mother, Ludy Ferreira, who traveled with them on the same private plane. There the singer had time to get to know his mother-in-law more closely and to join the model’s family.

