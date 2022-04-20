Take a deep breath before seeing Marc Anthony’s girlfriend WITHOUT makeup

The Paraguayan model Nadia Ferrera The 23-year-old fully enjoys her courtship with the 53-year-old singer Marc Anthony and turns a deaf ear to those who criticize them for the age difference. Without going any further, the couple has just returned from the Dominican Republic where they shared a few days off.

Everything indicates that Mark Anthony He is taking this relationship really seriously, since he shared his break with his girlfriend’s mother, Ludy Ferreira, who traveled with them on the same private plane. There the singer had time to get to know his mother-in-law more closely and to join the model’s family.

Nadia Ferreira recorded the best moments of her vacation with Mark Anthony and shared some in his instagram stories before his almost two million followers from all latitudes of the world. In one of the clips, she looks like her crush and her mother rest in the hammock area of ​​the luxurious hotel.

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira. Source: Terra archive

The truth is that Nadia Ferreira and Mark Anthony they are back and each one returned to their routines and work commitments. Now the Miss Universe finalist shared a short video in her stories in which she shows how she drives through the city and in the foreground that is made it clarifies that she does not have make-up.

There is no doubt that the beauty of Nadia Ferrera, which had her one step away from winning the crown of the most important contest in the world, is natural and does not need any touch-ups to look beautiful. “No makeup day” sentenced the model on the social network of the camera and took all the applause.