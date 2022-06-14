Take a deep breath before seeing Michelle Salas at 5 years old and the enormous resemblance to Luis Miguel

The model and influencer michelle halls The 33-year-old is one of the most followed women on social media today. Only on instagram, she accumulates almost two million followers from all latitudes who do not lose track of her and do not want to miss any of her looks.

michelle halls he didn’t need his father’s fame Luis Miguel and made her own way in the world of fashion and trends. She is currently the face of important international brands that call her to promote their products in the most renowned catwalks.

The truth is that yesterday michelle halls birthday and celebrated with his friends and family in Mexico. It was her mother, Stephanie Salas, who made an emotional post on social networks where she shared photos of various stages of her daughter’s life and also of the celebration.

“All the sincere congratulations and full of love to the greatest force in my life. The light of my entrails, my daughter and most faithful companion of my existence of love in this life. @michellesalasb I wish you the universe, the sun, the moon and stars 33. I love you. Happy Birthday Mush and … “Try me baby”, wrote the mother of Michelle Salas.

Along with this emotional message, Stephanie Salas showed a photo of her and michelle halls when he was just 5 five years old he got all the applause. In addition, Internet users highlighted the enormous resemblance that she has with her father. Luis Miguel when he was the same age as her.