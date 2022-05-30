Take a deep breath before seeing the daughter of “Puma” Rodríguez in the role with which he made his leap to fame

Genesis Rodríguez is a 34-year-old actress, daughter of the Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez. She is her daughter in addition to the Cuban model Carolina Pérez and all her life she has lived in the United States. Her career began at a very young age, but this was the role with which she managed to rise to fame and break into Hollywood.

Genesis Although he grew up in Miami, he has the ability to speak two languages ​​because his parents are from Latin America. When she was just a girl, she was sent to an acting school and little by little she began to have a leading role in some soap operas such as ‘Prisionera’, ‘Doña Bárbara’, among others. She is one of the most beautiful actresses in Latin America who is in charge of making her fans fall in love with her.

Genesis Rodriguez is one of the prettiest actresses. Source Instagram @genirodriguez

However, the youngest daughter of José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez, when she was starring in ‘Prisonera’, had an episode of scandal of which she was part. At the time, Genesis Rodriguez He was only 17 years old and would have had sex with his cast partner Mauricio Isla. When the singer heard the news, he sued the actor who was separated from the series, lost his job and even wanted to commit suicide.

One of the roles that brought fame to Genesis Rodriguez It was when he had to star in an episode of ‘Law and Order: Special Victims Unit’. The actress was called by the producers to participate in the 23rd episode of the 19th season called ‘Remember me’. The daughter of the Puma embodied ‘Lourdes Vega’.

Genesis Rodríguez in ‘Law and Order’. Twitter Source: @showmundialshow

In that chapter, Genesis he looked much younger, due to being a few years younger. After her participation in the renowned American police series, she began to participate in other series and Hollywood movies, so she decided to move to Las Vegas. In addition, she got the opportunity to star in a film with Paul Walker, with whom she would have had an affair.