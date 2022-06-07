Take a deep breath before seeing the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solís after losing weight

the mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis The 62-year-old is one of the great references in Latin music and is currently about to start an international tour of various European countries. On this occasion he is accompanied by his wife Cristy Solis, because someone from his family is always close to him.

Marco Antonio Solis He is very close to his family, which he shows off on social networks to his more than two and a half million followers from all latitudes whenever he can. The singer has three daughters, the eldest Beatriz product of her relationship with the artist Beatriz Adriana and Marla and Alison from her second marriage with Cristy Solis.

The truth is Beatrice Solis She is also a singer and has an important career on stage. She is also the only one who has made Marco Antonio Solis a grandfather, since she has two children, Leandro and Leah, who join the pleasant family moments with the artist.

Beatrice Solis. Source: Terra archive

Beatrice Solis He set himself a strong goal a while ago and now he achieved it. Marco Antonio Solis’s daughter wanted to lose weight and now she has an incredible figure. She showed the before and after on her social networks and she was also proud of having achieved this goal.

The before and after of Beatriz Solís. Source: instagram @beatrizasolis

“What a difference 12 pounds make when you’re so short! June is here, the heat is here… Bikini season is here!! I’ve been training for almost 2 years and it has been one of the greatest satisfactions of my life to see people change from the outside inwards… As I mentioned at my last concert.”, he wrote Beatrice Solis while promoting a program to lose weight.

Beatrice Solis. Source: Terra archive

“This program works if you are sick and tired of feeling stuck, not feeling your best physically and emotionally, if you are willing to do the work, because nothing worthwhile in life comes easy! We are not demotivated! “We are alone! • • • Do you have 10-40 pounds to lose in the next few months? Let’s go! @fitwithbeatriz”, closed Beatrice Solis on social networks.