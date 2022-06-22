Take a deep breath before seeing this image of “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez and Julio Iglesias 30 years ago

Popularly known as “The Puma”, José Luis Rodríguez, maintains a friendship with what may be his European peer if we are talking about successes; Julio Iglesias Y Jose Luis Rodriguez They have known each other for more than 30 years. On some occasion, Iglesias has come to ensure that one of his greatest friends in the middle is “The Puma” Rodriguez.

Even their friendship goes beyond remembered artistic collaborations such as “Torero”, a well-known song that they sing together; coming to share dinners, lunches, visits and all kinds of moments of friendship. But as we shall see Jose Luis Rodriguez and Julio Iglesias have their character, which has led them to have certain bitterness between them.

Julio Iglesias holds the record for having sold the largest number of records in different languages ​​around the world; he has also been recognized as the most commercially successful European singer internationally to this day. The Madrid singer was born into a wealthy family on September 23, 1943 as a product of love between the doctor Julio Iglesias Puga and María del Rosario de la Cueva and Perignat. Not a minor fact is that his fame as an incurable conqueror precedes him, something that will come up later.

Jose Luis Rodriguezpopularly known asThe Puma”, is a renowned Venezuelan singer, actor, businessman and music producer. “The Puma” was born on January 14, 1943 in the city of Caracas. He is the youngest of eleven children, and his parents are the Spanish merchant José Antonio Rodriguez and Anna Gonzalez. His friendship with Julio Iglesias goes back more than 30 years ago, together they have shared great moments. However, the records of these iconic moments of both together are difficult to find. But, recently, the journalist Mónica Meyer has shared an unknown photo of Jose Luis Rodriguez beside Julio Iglesias.

On the postcard you can see Julio Iglesias Already Jose Luis Rodriguez very elegant, dressed in suits and embracing each other with a smile on their faces. “Other unforgettable and fun encounters! Rio de Janeiro, Scala”, the journalist has written in the description of the image. But as we mentioned the friendship between Julio Iglesias Y Jose Luis RodriguezHe has been through better and worse times. A well-remembered episode of confrontation occurred in an edition of the “Viña del Mar Festival” in Chile. Over there “The Puma” and churches they staged a fight in the middle of their interpretation of “Torero”; It so happened that what began with some friendly shoves ended with a somewhat violent shove from a Julio Iglesias loaded with anger

Source: Instagram Monica Meyer

On another unfortunate occasion, “The Puma” Rodriguez expressed a certain opinion about the life of Julio Iglesiasoverturning some somewhat controversial concepts. Jose Luis Rodriguez He treated the interpreter of “I forgot to live” as a womanizer and eccentric. He also reported that on one occasion when she went to visit him at his mansion in Acapulco, he found him surrounded by women, thus exposing intimacies; which did not do any grace to Iglesias. These days the official version is that both maintain a deep friendship full of respect, which they honor with a pact not to make statements about each other.