Entertainment

Take a deep breath before seeing this image of “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez and Julio Iglesias 30 years ago

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Popularly known as “The Puma”, José Luis Rodríguez, maintains a friendship with what may be his European peer if we are talking about successes; Julio Iglesias Y Jose Luis Rodriguez They have known each other for more than 30 years. On some occasion, Iglesias has come to ensure that one of his greatest friends in the middle is “The PumaRodriguez.

Even their friendship goes beyond remembered artistic collaborations such as “Torero”, a well-known song that they sing together; coming to share dinners, lunches, visits and all kinds of moments of friendship. But as we shall see Jose Luis Rodriguez and Julio Iglesias have their character, which has led them to have certain bitterness between them.

Source link

Photo of James James48 mins ago
0 30 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Johnny Depp reappears with radical change of look

5 mins ago

Chris Hemsworth asks Marvel out in Deadpool 3

6 mins ago

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez, separated but synchronized in social networks | FAME

16 mins ago

Disney heroines as real people: An AI turns Elsa, Jasmine, Mirabel and more into flesh and blood beings

17 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button