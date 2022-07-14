Take a deep breath before seeing what Amber Heard looked like before she achieved fame

Amber Heard was born in Austin, Texas and has a younger sister named Whitney. The actress’s father was a horse tamer in her spare time, so she grew up riding, hunting and fishing with him. At the age of 17, heard No longer comfortable in conservative, God-fearing Texas, she dropped out of her Catholic high school to pursue an acting career in Los Angeles.

We can say that Amber Heard She gained more popularity for her trial with Johnny Depp than in her entire acting career, despite having shown great acting skills. This does not mean that it is an outstanding feature of the actress, quite the contrary, since it seems that she is clear that after the scandal her career is over.

Related news

When Amber Heard She was 17 years old, she left her high school career to go live in Hollywood after the dream of being an actress. Her first jobs were music videos, until she was able to get some small roles in TV series like Jack & Bobby, in 2004, The Mountain during the same year and then The OC in 2005.

The film debut of the ex-wife of Johnny Depp It was in the movie “Friday Night Lights”, which premiered in 2005. The following year he participated in another movie that passed without pain or glory and was only released in 2013.

The first important role of Amber Heard It was in 2008 with Pineapple Express and then with the martial arts drama Never Back Down, both of which were box office hits. He also appeared as part of an ensemble cast in an adaptation of the novel The Informers, but the film was a critical failure.

Source: Pinterest

One of the best performances of Amber Heard It was in the well-remembered film “Diary of a seducer”, where he met Johnny DeppThis would definitely change his life. That production premiered in 2011 and was directed by Bruce Robinson. The film was not a commercial success and received mixed reviews, with the part of heard considered underdeveloped.