Take a deep breath before seeing what Chayanne’s son looks like today

Chayanne is one of the most recognized and beloved artists in Latin America, his career of more than thirty years endorse it. He has also stood out in the world of acting since he has acted in some Hollywood movies, and in soap operas in Puerto Rico, Mexico and Argentina.

Chayanne He has been married to former Venezuelan beauty queen and lawyer Marilisa Maronese since 1992. They have been together for 30 years and have two children, Lorenzo Figueroa, 25, and Isadora Sofía, 22. This time the one that stands out is Lawrence because of his great resemblance to his father.

On your Instagram account Lorenzo Gigueroa, has almost 340 thousand followers. There he defines himself as a business person, who loves exercise, family and reveals that he lives in Miami. Also, judging from the videos he shared several times, he likes to play basketball and is very good at it.

Lawrence Figueroa was born on August 14, 1997 in Miami, United States. He is passionate about fitness and has over 340 thousand followers on Instagram. It is in this social network where the young man uploads at least weekly a postcard about his daily life and carved body that make him look like an Adonis.

Source: Instagram Lorenzo Figueroa

for father’s day Lawrence Figueroa posted a picture next to Chayanne, the post reel you can see several images of father and son together enjoying beautiful moments. One of the snapshots stands out because they both come out showing their sculpted abs that show that they look more and more alike.