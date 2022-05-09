Entertainment

Take a deep breath before seeing what José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez looked like 30 years ago

Jose Luis El Puma Rodriguez, is one of the artists who has transcended borders and has been able to join the generation of technology. On his Instagram account, he usually surprises with ads or old images from when he was just starting to make his musical weapons. Recently, the singer surprised his virtual fandom by posting a photo of his courtship with model Carolina Pérez in the ’90s, prior to his marriage in 1996.

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez who currently looks good at 79 years old is one of the ambassadors of Latin music worldwide. Although he has been away from the industry for a while, because he has taken a break to enjoy everything he has harvested in recent years, he is still very active on the network.

