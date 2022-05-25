Take a deep breath before seeing what Karol G did for a fan

Colombian singer Carol G 31 years old has become one of the most successful Latin artists and as a consequence one of the most listened to of the moment. Her songs are always on the podium of the most listened to and she sells out seats in every presentation she does.

This week a Twitter thread went viral where a Colombian fan of Carol G He said that he had money saved and was debating between paying for a master’s degree for his studies in social communication or buying a ticket to see Bichota in one of his shows at the Movistar Arena in Bogotá.

This Internet user commented that after the advice of his mother, he decided to invest the money in his education even if he wanted to see Carol G Live. In the tweets, the Bichota fan showed a conversation on WhatsApp with her mother, who told him: “You’re going to go son another time.”

What this fan never imagined is that the same Carol G I was going to answer this thread and I was going to give him tickets to go to one of his most popular shows. “You chose super well, everything has its time and its priority. How about Karol G seeing your tweet and giving you tickets for you and your friends and also your mom? I don’t know … I’m here thinking Check your DM to see”, he the singer wrote.

Karol G’s fan and his mother. Source: twitter @Sebaas_tian

Sebastian Rivera went crazy with happiness when he saw the news and started a countdown to go see Carol G at the Movistar Arena Bogotá. He himself published several images of the show he attended with his mother and publicly thanked Bichota for such a noble gesture of fulfilling one of her dreams.