Take a deep breath before seeing what Karol G’s mother looks like

Colombian singer Carol G The 31-year-old has become the Latin queen of song and has achieved international recognition. Her songs are on the podium of the most listened to, she sells out seats in all her presentations and is all the rage on social networks.

Carol G She is very active in the social network of the camera where she accumulates more than 50 million from all corners of the world and for them she shares her best poses, looks, moments from her shows, trips and fragments of her daily family life with her parents and sisters.

Related news

The family of Carol G She is very close, she has two sisters, Jesica, who is a lawyer and runs the company and producer that sells Bichota’s work, and the other is Verónica, who works in the field of aesthetics and beauty and through social networks provides advice for body care.

Parents of Karol G. Source: instagram @papag:kg

The mother of all of them is Marta Navarro and she always made sure that none of the three lacked anything. Now the fans of Carol G They met their mother due to a video that went viral on the network in which they both dance and twerk to the rhythm of reggaeton, some were encouraged to say that they look like sisters.

In the images you can see how the mother of Carol G She takes her daughter by the waist and together they go down to the ground while one of Bichota’s hits plays. Marta wears white pants and a t-shirt, her blonde hair is pulled into a high ponytail and sneakers. Beautifull!