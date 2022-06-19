Take a deep breath before seeing what Marco Antonio Solís’ eldest daughter looked like when she was a baby

the mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis 62 years old is one of the great Latin artists who achieved internationalization. This is due to his more than four decades of career in the artistic world but at the same time he formed his family which he enjoys today in his time under the stage.

Marco Antonio Solís was married to his colleague Beatriz Adriana and as a result of that relationship his eldest daughter was born. Beatrice Solis, who is also a singer. The brunette is 32 years old and is the only one who has made Buki a grandfather since she has two children, Leandro and Leah, who are the artist’s weakness.

Beatrice Solis It is a phenomenon in social networks where it accumulates more than 140 thousand followers from all latitudes who do not lose track of it. For them, he recently shared his important physical transformation since he lost several kilos in the midst of a proposed diet and exercise plan.

Beatriz Solís and her physical change. Source: instagram @beatrizasolis

But also Beatrice Solis She surprised her huge virtual fandom by posting a video where she can be seen as a newborn and touched everyone. In the same clip, she showed photographs of the different stages of her life until she reached the present day, where she looks with a wonderful silhouette.

“I’m a baby” wrote the eldest daughter of Marco Antonio Solis next to the post on your Instagram feed. fans of Beatrice Solis They immediately reacted to the post and filled it with likes and comments highlighting her beauty since she was a child and the enormous talent she developed over time.