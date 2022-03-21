Take a deep breath before seeing what Marco Antonio Solís looked like in his youth

It is not a novelty that Marco Antonio Solis has a consolidated career over the years that does not expire and continues to rise. However, being a public figure brings him one or two other inconveniences that he often has to solve.

Some weeks ago, Marco Antonio Solis was branded in a matter that includes a minor. It turns out that the singer Marisela, known as “The Iron Lady”, gave an interview to the journalist Gustavo Adolfo Infante in which she said that she had an affair with El Buki when she was just 14 years old and he was more than 20.

These confessions, which have Marco Antonio Solis under the eye of the storm, they occur in the continuity of similar cases that the singer Sasha Sokol publicly commented against the music producer Luis de Llano. Another similar case is that of Thalía, with Alfredo Díaz Ordaz, who was later her first love.

The interpreter of “If you hadn’t gone” today has a great family, with many years of relationship with Cristian Salas, to whom he shows his love every day and publishes his memories together on social networks. Precisely the latter occurred in a post by Instagramwhere the artist and his family see each other “several yesterdays sharing a walk in Niagara Falls”, according to their caption on the camera’s social network.

Marco Antonio Solís and his family a few years ago. Source: Instagram @marcoantoniosolis_oficial

In this publication, you can see the physical changes he has gone through Mark Antony, which of course, also had a more rock style of dress, when her daughters (Alison and Marla) were just a few years old, who also appear tagged in the photograph as two sweet girls. The post reached more than 23 thousand likes and 300 comments.