Take a deep breath before seeing what Maribel Guardia looked like at 32

Maribel Guardia has been one of the most beautiful and hegemonic women in the world for many years. From her appearances decades ago, to the present, she always knew how to make the different generations fall in love. Much more now, with the help of social networks, where she is one of the chosen ones.

Maribel Guardia who is currently 62 years old, although she does not look it, she looks as if the years did not pass by her, making us young people wonder what her secret is for not aging. Anyway, she is human and she has not been able to get rid of the haters of social networks.

Maribel Guardia posing. Source: Instagram Maribel Guardia.

Recently, a request went viral on Twitter that guard Be the new face of Chocolate Abuelita. An Internet user manifested herself in the social network of the little bird to comment on this insistent request. “My grandmother thinks that they want to replace the chocolate granny with Maribel Guardia”, However, the reality is that Sara García will continue to be the image of granny chocolate, leaving the desire to change her face, as a simple media meme.

The latest on social media guard It is a post that was uploaded to Instagram, where it looks as perhaps we have never seen it, or, as we do not remember it. The actress looks 30 years younger, when her career was already a few years old and the line of suitors was just beginning to form.

Maribel Guardia 30 years ago. Source: instagram Maribel Guardia.

In the image she is seen with Antonio Aguilar and the then world boxing champion Julio Cesar Chavez. The post of Maribel Guardia She exceeds 12 thousand likes and has hundreds of messages from her fans that flatter her and even make her feel what we all believe: the years do not pass for her.