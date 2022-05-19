Take a deep breath before seeing what the daughter of “El Puma” José Luis Rodríguez looked like at 16

José Luis Rodríguez, also known as “The Puma“, is an artist who undoubtedly stands out for his natural charm, a charm that his beautiful daughter would have inherited. The Venezuelan singer, actor, businessman and music producer, had his beginnings as a replacement for the vocalist in the group of youthful voices called “Los Zeppy “. Despite the success achieved, the group’s career was short and in the middle of 1962 the group separated for personal reasons.

At the end of 1962″The Puma” records his first solo album, for the Venezuelan record company “Producer of Records Velvet”, in EP format entitled “Chelique Sarabia presents his new voice: Jose Luis Rodriguez“. At that time the artist made a very brief appearance in the film “Tales for the Elderly” directed by the filmmaker Román Chalbaud. Jose Luis He gets his first opportunity to perform as a soloist at the 1st Festival of the “Modern Venezuelan Song”. It is during this time that she ventures into acting, taking part in the musical comedy of the RCTV television station “Cantando, el amor arrives”. The one who inherited the great talent of her father is Génesis Rodríguez, an American actress, known for her roles in the Telemundo soap operas “Prisionera”, “Give me chocolate” and “Doña Bárbara”.

Genesis was born on July 29, 1987 in Miami, Florida. Her mother, Carolina Pérez, is a Cuban model, and her father is a Venezuelan singer. Jose Luis Rodriguez. The artist’s daughter has two older paternal half-sisters from her father’s first marriage, Venezuelan actresses and singers, Liliana Rodriguez and Lilibeth Rodriguez.

Genesis Rodriguez She has participated in dramatic school productions and, at an early age, decided to pursue an acting career. As a teenager, she studied acting, dance, and vocal preparation, locally and nationally. In addition, the singer’s daughter traveled to New York and enrolled in summer classes at the “Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.” Upon her return to Miami, she continued private instruction and landed a recurring role on the US series “Days of our Lives” from November 2005 to January 2006. She was also a special guest on the rerun of the television series “Bravo Top Chef”.

Image: Instagram Genesis Rodriguez

In addition to American television, Genesis Rodriguez She has explored the roles in Spanish and played two leads as Rosita Amado and Violeta Hurtado in the series “Dame chocolate”, which aired on the Telemundo network. She incredibly the daughter of Jose Luis Rodriguez came to Hollywood with the movie “Hours”, the last movie in which actor Paul Walker acted before his death; and the successes do not seem to stop because it will be part of the third season of “The Umbrella Academy”. Recently “The Puma“He shared an image in which he shows his youngest daughter in full adolescence, when she was 16 years old, currently Genesis he is 34 years old.