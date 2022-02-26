Take a deep breath before seeing what Yailin La Más Viral looked like long before she met Anuel AA

Puerto Rican singer Anuel AA The 29-year-old consolidates his romance with Yailin, the 20-year-old Dominican singer with whom he formalized his relationship earlier this year. Every time they can they are shown together and kissing on social networks, arousing the anger of Karol G’s fans.

Anuel and Yailin. Source: Terra archive

The couple met during the recording of a musical collaboration that has not yet seen the light despite the fact that it had a release date for February 14. The truth is that meeting Anuel AA changed the life of yailin who recently lived in his homeland of the Dominican Republic in a very modest way.

Yailin before surgery. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

Since she is in a relationship with Anuel AA, yailin it looks quite different. She changed her appearance and even went through the operating room to undergo liposculpture, which served to define her abs and waist, and also accentuate the hip area that she now proudly wears in her posts.

Yailin today. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

At the moment yailin accumulates more than three and a half million followers on the little camera’s social network and for them she shares photos of her best looks, trips and experiences with her lover Anuel AA, without going any further last weekend they were present at the game of the BNA stars.

Yailin today. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

One of the latest publications yailin, He shows her in front of the mirror while showing off her tiny waist that can well compete with Thalia’s. In it, she wears white underwear and a black long-sleeved sports-style top. Under the photo, she only limited herself to placing a heart emoji and mentioning her plastic surgeon.