‘Take a gun? There is no option’; The Klitshkos will go to war against Russia

The war conflict Come in Ukraine and Russia remains at a point of high tension, where the missile attacks by the President Vladimir Putin to ukrainian nation they already started. Brothers vItemAli and Wladimir Klitshko, former boxers and world champions They will join the army of their country and go to war.

A few weeks ago the Klitshko brothers they commented be fully available from join the army from Ukraine if Putin carry out his threats start an attack; This has already taken place and the ex-boxers have sent a strong message: “There is no other option but to take up a weapon.”

Vitali and Wladimir join Ukraine in the war with Russia

Through a video what has been done viral in social networks, Wladimir and Vitali Klitshko appear giving a message of union between the Ukrainians and calling for this war to stop, because in such a conflict ‘there will only be losers’, although emphasize what they will not stand idly by.

“I call everyone our international partners so that look at this tragedy what is happening these days in Ukraine and this senseless war that There will be no winners, only losers.. We must stand united against this aggression, against the russian aggression. Do not let it continue in Ukraine, in Europe and eventually in the world. United we are strong. help ukraine”.

Later, Vitaly Klitshko, mayor in Ukraine, gave a interview to the British channel ‘ITV’, where They Asked if in the situation he was ready to take up arms on against from Russia and his answer was yes.

“I do not have any other option. I have to do it; I will fight”, said one of the Klitshko brothers.

wladimirfor its part, launched attacks on Vladimir Putin on Twitter after his armed attack, as he considers that Ukraine only wants peace and he does not think that his people deserve to die, since ‘the blood will be mixed with many tears’.

“Putin makes it clear that he wants to destroy the Ukrainian state and the sovereignty of his people. The words are followed by missiles and tanks. That’s it, the blood will mix with the tears. The Ukrainian people are strong and he will be true to himself in this trial. a town that longs for sovereignty and peace, who considers the Russian people his brothers. We know they basically don’t want this war,” he wrote.

You can do something by mobilizing and organizing huge demonstrations. Make your voice heard. Make the voice of democracy heard. Say it loud and clear that international law and democracy are under attack, that war is the greatest evil and that life is sacred. — Klitschko (@Klitschko) February 24, 2022

At the moment the Russian attacks on Ukraine continue and they have left terrible images in a conflict that is not expected to end soon.

