take a look at what Robert Downey Jr. looks like now!

The interpreter of Iron Man (and countless other characters), Robert Downey Jr., has changed his look

In a recent post the actor of Iron Man wanted to show the fandom what it looks like now, without actually explaining anything about this new look. Will it be for a new role? Could it be because of something he’s about to do now that he’s left the MCU? It is not known. Anyway here it is:

What do you think? A bit’ Men in Blackdon’t you think? Who knows if in the next few days we will be told something more about this new way of presenting ourselves. If it were for a new role, of course, we would be very curious to know what it is. Compared to how we remembered it, it seems a little more shaved, much more serious and … Maybe the hair is a little darker than the salt and pepper we remembered in Avengers: Endgame. Maybe? Meanwhile, here’s the synopsis of another recent RDJ film, Dolittle:

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr John Dolittle (Downey), a famous physician and veterinarian from Queen Victoria’s England, lives in solitude behind the high walls of his Dolittle mansion with an army of exotic animals to keep him company. . But when the young Queen (Jessie Buckley, About Rose) becomes seriously ill, Dolittle is reluctantly forced to set sail on an epic adventure to a legendary island in search of a cure, thus regaining his spirit and courage. as he fights old opponents and discovers wonderful creatures. The doctor is joined in his research by a self-styled young assistant (Harry Collett of Dunkirk), and an incredible group of animal friends, including an anxious gorilla (voiced in the original version by Academy Award® winner Rami Malek), a duck enthusiastic but light-headed (Oscar-winning actress Octavia Spencer), a quarrelsome couple made up of a cynical ostrich (Kumail Nanjiani from The Big Sick: Marriage Is Avoidable, Love Not) and a cheerful polar bear (John Cena, Bumblebee ), and a stubborn parrot (Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson), who serves as Dolittle’s trusted advisor, and confidant.


