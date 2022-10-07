Take a look inside Gal Gadot’s most valuable car

Gal Gadot is today one of the highest grossing actresses in Hollywood. Due to her brilliant performances, the Israeli-born received juicy salaries, with which she was able to buy an incredible vehicle. She learns more about this car, the most valuable in her collection, below.

Gal Gadot She has become one of the highest grossing actresses in Hollywood. Throughout his career, he has been part of the saga fast and furious and of DC Extended Universewhere he played Diana Prince, wonder-woman. Also, she starred in big productions like Death On The Nilepremiered in 2022.

the one born in Israel share one great passion for high-end cars and thanks to the high salaries he received in his career, he was able to get hold of several of them. In his ostentatious collection we can find a Mini Cooper Sa truck cadillac-escaladea Jaguar F Type convertible, a BMW X5M and a Tesla Model X.

For the latter, the actress paid a sum of 140 thousand dollars. In this way, the Tesla Model X is the most valuable car in your garage. Although it seems a fairly high figure to pay for a vehicle, it is nothing that she cannot afford, since for starring Red Notice beside Dwayne Johnson Y Ryan Reynolds took a bag of $20 million.

This Tesla who drives who will give life to the evil queen in the live-action of Disney, Snow Whitehas a comfortable and spacious cabin, where you can fit up to a maximum of 7 passengers. With this large space and synthetic leather seatsthe Model X is an ideal car for Gadot and her family, made up of her husband and three daughters.

In addition, the most valuable vehicle of those who give life to the Wonder Womanhas two electric motors: one of front-wheel drive and another of rear wheel drive. These engines are capable of generating a combined power of 671 horsepowerwith which they can reach a 250km/h top speed and speed up 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.1 seconds.

Gal Gadot and her Tesla Model X.

+ This is inside the Tesla Model X

The dashboard of the Tesla Model X.