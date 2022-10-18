Take a look inside Selena Gomez’s garage

The American artist surprises everyone with the series in which she stars and the events in which she participates, but also with the cars she drives. Selena Gomez owns a luxurious collection where we find all kinds of models from the best automotive brands. Slide and find out more!

October 18, 2022 12:30 p.m.

Selena Gomez She began her career as an actress at a very young age in children’s series, and today she is already positioned as the protagonist of series such as Only Murders in the Building and as a singer and songwriter as well. Lately it’s on everyone’s lips having been photographed with the wife of her ex-partner, singer Justin Bieber. Despite the “rivalry” that their fans had created between the model Hailey Bieber and Selena, were very friendly at an event in Los Angeles.

But the artist not only stands out for this type of news, but also for the jewels on wheels that drives. Although it is strange for a star of Disney Channel, Selena drives all kinds of cars from the best car companies. Today in torkwe will show you the details of the best machines in the collection of the american:

1) Mercedes-Benz S400

Selena hiding from the paparazzi in her Mercedes.

The singer is a fan of the German company and we have seen her above her Mercedes S400 mainly going to parties or important events. He himself has a 3.0L V6 engine that allows you a power of 333 hp and one 250km/h top speed. In addition, mark a time 5.4 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h and its value starts from the 100 thousand dollars.

2) Porsche 356

Selena Gomez next to the Porsche 356 in her video clip.

Selena Gomez posed next to the Porsche 356 for the teaser of his music video calm down. This model is a sports car mass-produced between the years 1948 and 1965which runs at a speed of 201km/h and mark a time 10.5 seconds to go from 0 to 100 km/h. We have not seen the actress drive it through the streets, but we do not rule out this possibility.

3)Cadillac Escalade

Selena getting into her Cadillac Escalade. Actress L

The actress has been seen on top of this Cadillac Escalade with her ex-partner, The Weeknd, during their relationship in 2017. This model is a SUVs which has a 6.2L V8 engine which provides a power of 420 horsepower and a top speed of 210km/h. Its value can reach up to 100 thousand dollars.

Selena has several other models with whom she walks around Los Angeles or with whom she records music videos. Nevertheless, she always tries to keep a low profile and not attract the attention of the paparazzi In your daily life, although as we have seen it does not always work and it has been photographed on top of their cars more than once.