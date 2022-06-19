Take a seat before seeing Dayanara Torres at 19 years old when she became Miss Universe

former beauty queen Diana Torres 47 years old is one of the prettiest and most followed women in the region. She currently has a line of decoration products that bears her name and she continues to be linked to the world of beauty, style and fashion, something that she has always been passionate about.

Dayanara Torres was the singer’s first wife Mark Anthony and with him he had his two sons Christian and Ryan who are currently in their teens and each one has decided to follow their own path outside the family nest. Her relationship with the singer today is cordial for the sake of harmony with her children.

Related news

The truth is Diana Torres She is a reference in fashion and beauty and her name is always a topic of conversation on social networks. Now a photo from 1993 went viral when she was consecrated as Miss Universe by representing her native country of Puerto Rico when she was only 19 years old.

Dayanara Torres in 1993. Source: instagram @hellomoto_315

In the commented postcard Diana Torres she retains the beautiful features she has today, although she looks taller and slimmer. She has the dark hair that she always identified as taken behind the huge crown of Miss Universe and her light eyes that also characterize her.

Dayanara Torres in 1993. Source: instagram @pruniversalbeauty

the day of his coronation Diana Torres She wore a long white dress with a sweetheart neckline that highlighted her well-worked figure and was combined with a set of earrings and a delicate glittery necklace. Once she was established as a beauty queen, she was received in the midst of a crowd in Puerto Rico.