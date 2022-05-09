Entertainment

Take a seat before seeing Evelyn Beltrán pregnant, while dreaming of a Toni Costa baby

Yesterday Mother’s Day was celebrated in several countries and the Mexican model and influencer Evelyn Beltran took advantage of the occasion to show on social networks before her more than 200 thousand followers from all latitudes, how proud she is to be the mother of little Timothy.

The girlfriend of Tony Costa She published in her Instagram stories photos and videos of when she was pregnant with Timothy, and was a partner of Timbo Domínguez, the personal trainer who is the father of the almost 5-year-old boy who shows whenever he can on the little camera’s social network.

