Take a seat before seeing Evelyn Beltrán pregnant, while dreaming of a Toni Costa baby

Yesterday Mother’s Day was celebrated in several countries and the Mexican model and influencer Evelyn Beltran took advantage of the occasion to show on social networks before her more than 200 thousand followers from all latitudes, how proud she is to be the mother of little Timothy.

The girlfriend of Tony Costa She published in her Instagram stories photos and videos of when she was pregnant with Timothy, and was a partner of Timbo Domínguez, the personal trainer who is the father of the almost 5-year-old boy who shows whenever he can on the little camera’s social network.

Evelyn Beltran He said in his stories “happy day to the mamacitas” while showing himself in a video with his son. Then, the brunette wrote “always together” and showed a video of the day she gave birth to Timothy as well as the moment she took the pregnancy test and it was positive.

Evelyn Beltran pregnant. Source: instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

Evelyn Beltran She also published photos of her pregnant belly and said: “Thank you for choosing me as your mother, you are my greatest blessing. I love you with all my soul” and then stated: “I miss my little belly” and in this way the model implied that she I would like to have another child with Toni Costa and get pregnant.

Evelyn Beltran pregnant. Source: instagram @evelynbeltranoficial

But for this, Evelyn Beltrán will have to wait for Tony Costa end your stay at the ‘House of the famous’, the realty show in which the dancer will enter in two days. In the previous one, he already asked that the aggressions on social networks towards his girlfriend end and that the public vote for him and accompany him before each elimination gala.