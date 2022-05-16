Take a seat before seeing Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, at 16

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old, he is still active in the artistic world and on his social networks where he accumulates more than 370 thousand followers from all corners of the world. Whenever he can, he goes on stage to share his music.

Furthermore, in the virtual world, the Puma Rodriguez shares for his fans publications about his work, trips, family moments, collaborations and other issues related to his professional and private life. Now a postcard has gone viral showing his youngest daughter in full adolescence.

Genesis Rodriguez 33 years old is the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez as a result of her relationship with her current partner Carolina Pérez. The young woman triumphs in Hollywood and soon the public will be able to see her in a new season of the acclaimed series ‘Umbrella Academy’ on Netflix.

Genesis Rodríguez with her parents as a teenager. Source: instagram @elpumaoficial

“Dear daughter, in the distance we celebrate another year with you. We wish you health, and that your love is always overflowing. This #TBT was celebrating your 16th, how time flies my girl. Happy birthday!” wrote the Puma Rodriguez in July of last year on their social networks.

Genesis Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

Along with this message, the Puma Rodriguez shared a photo of Génesis Rodríguez when she was going through her adolescence, on the postcard she wears a long white dress, maintains her beautiful and Latin features on her face and is accompanied by her parents who hug her with great affection.