Entertainment

Take a seat before seeing Genesis, the youngest daughter of Puma Rodríguez, at 16

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old, he is still active in the artistic world and on his social networks where he accumulates more than 370 thousand followers from all corners of the world. Whenever he can, he goes on stage to share his music.

Furthermore, in the virtual world, the Puma Rodriguez shares for his fans publications about his work, trips, family moments, collaborations and other issues related to his professional and private life. Now a postcard has gone viral showing his youngest daughter in full adolescence.

Source link

Photo of James James36 mins ago
0 27 1 minute read

Related Articles

5 things you probably didn’t know about Megan Fox

3 mins ago

Masters of cinema and great stars in the spring return of Cannes

14 mins ago

“He’s the only player who was at Zidane’s level…”

15 mins ago

Merly Morello revealed when she discovered her sexual orientation: ”I liked a girl from the nest” | videos | Christopher Gianotti | entertainment

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button