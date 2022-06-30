Take a seat before seeing Puma Rodríguez with Luis Miguel more than 30 years ago

The Venezuelan singer Jose Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodriguez 79 years old is a legend of Latin music. A few years ago he was away from the stage because he underwent a delicate lung surgery but he recovered little and today he returns to delight everyone with his songs.

The truth is that the Puma Rodriguez He is very active on social networks where he accumulates more than 380 thousand followers from all latitudes and for them he shares photos of his work, trips, moments with his wife Carolina Pérez and with his youngest daughter Génesis Rodríguez, who is also the only one of the three heiresses with whom he maintains dialogue.

But also Puma Rodríguez shares memories of his career with his fans on the little camera social network and now he surprised everyone by sharing a postcard with his Mexican colleague Luis Miguel, another referent of Latin and Spanish-speaking music at an international level.

The Puma with Luis Miguel. Source: instagram @elpumaoficial

“I found a #TBT of a great time with wonderful people. Together with @lmxlm in the early 90’s, when we had the honor of being the first artists to record in the studio, Crescent Moon, founded by @emilioestefanjr. Thanks to @mariaelenaguerreiro for sharing this special memory,” wrote the Puma Rodriguez.

The Puma Rodriguez. Source: Terra archive

Both the fans of Puma Rodríguez and of Luis Miguel They reacted immediately and made the postcard viral, in addition to filling it with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments in which they are happy because two powerhouses of Latin music worked together and had a good relationship.