Entertainment

Take a seat before seeing the youngest daughter of ‘Puma Rodríguez’ in her first foreign series

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

The actress Genesis Rodriguez 34 years old is the daughter of renowned singer José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez. She is currently triumphing in Hollywood and in the coming weeks the public will be able to enjoy her talent in a new season of the renowned series ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

The truth is Genesis Rodriguez she has talent in her veins and from a very young age she expressed her desire to perform in acting. She studied at the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, and took special courses at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York.

Source link

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 33 1 minute read

Related Articles

María León shows off her tremendous curves and falls in love with her fans

3 seconds ago

Dakota Johnson teaches casual style in flared jeans and black loafers – New Woman

1 min ago

Despacito: the story behind the song by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee | United States Celebs nnda nnlt | FAME

11 mins ago

Ranking Disney + in Spain: the most watched series this day

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button