Take a seat before seeing the youngest daughter of ‘Puma Rodríguez’ in her first foreign series

The actress Genesis Rodriguez 34 years old is the daughter of renowned singer José Luis ‘El Puma’ Rodríguez. She is currently triumphing in Hollywood and in the coming weeks the public will be able to enjoy her talent in a new season of the renowned series ‘The Umbrella Academy’.

The truth is Genesis Rodriguez she has talent in her veins and from a very young age she expressed her desire to perform in acting. She studied at the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart, and took special courses at the Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute in New York.

In his adolescence he ventured into Latin American telenovelas and Genesis Rodriguez played important roles not only because she was the daughter of the Puma Rodriguez but also for his important talent. Once she was ready, she took the leap and in addition to moving to Los Angeles, she began auditioning for foreign series.

Genesis Rodriguez in ‘Law & Order. Source: twitter @showmundialshow

One of her first important roles in the United States was the character of Lourdes Vega in the acclaimed and renowned series ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’. Genesis Rodriguez was summoned to appear in episode 23 called “Remember me”, in season 19.

Genesis Rodriguez today. Source: Terra archive

At that time Genesis Rodriguez he looked quite different from how he is now, he was also a few years younger and had just started his journey abroad. Well-known actors passed through ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, and without a doubt this gave her a significant boost in her career.