Take a seat before seeing what Chayanne looked like in his youth

The singer Chayanne The 53-year-old is one of the most followed Latin artists of the moment both on stage and on social networks. He has an enormous professional career since he started singing at a very young age and grew professionally in a short time.

Chayanne has more than six and a half million followers on social media but he doesn’t post constantly but rather sporadically. but his niece Lele Pons who is also a singer and influencer if he maintains permanent contact with his fans online.

Now Lele Pons, who is the daughter of a sister of Marilisa Maronesse, the wife of Chayanne, posted on her instagram account photos of her and Chayanne from when she was a child and another from today where they are still very close as a family. What is clear is that the singer does not pass the years.

Chayanne and Lele Pons. The before and now. Source: instagram @lelepons

“Uncle Chay, let’s take a moment to appreciate how he hasn’t changed lol (unlike me),” he wrote. Lele Pons in the social network of the camera. The truth is that in the postcards that will be 10 years apart, Chayanne looks the same as today while the influencer looks quite different.

The first to comment on the photo was Isadora Figueroa, the daughter of Chayanne and cousin of Lele Pons and wrote: “hahaha my family”. Then the actress Aracely Arámbula commented: “Handsome” and the thousands of fans of the singer filled the publication with likes and compliments where they highlighted the good genetics of the interpreter of ‘Torero’.