Take a seat before seeing what Evaluna was like when she was a child

Singer Eva Luna The 24-year-old enjoys every second the motherhood that she has just launched with the arrival of her daughter Indigo, product of the relationship she has with her colleague, Camilo Echeverry. In recent weeks, her appearances on her social networks have been few because she is 100% dedicated to her baby.

This week Mother’s Day was celebrated in Mexico, Miami and in several countries in the region. In this context, her surprise was given by her husband Camilo Echeverry on social networks and before his more than 27 million followers from all latitudes, where he showed a video of his beloved Evaluna when she was a child.

