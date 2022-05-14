Take a seat before seeing what Evaluna was like when she was a child

Singer Eva Luna The 24-year-old enjoys every second the motherhood that she has just launched with the arrival of her daughter Indigo, product of the relationship she has with her colleague, Camilo Echeverry. In recent weeks, her appearances on her social networks have been few because she is 100% dedicated to her baby.

This week Mother’s Day was celebrated in Mexico, Miami and in several countries in the region. In this context, her surprise was given by her husband Camilo Echeverry on social networks and before his more than 27 million followers from all latitudes, where he showed a video of his beloved Evaluna when she was a child.

“Excuse me… I leave you the best video you have seen in your lives. Happy first mother’s day @evaluna! You were born to be. I remember when we just met and you told me that your biggest dream was what you are living right now. God was not wrong to leave Indigo in your hands,” he wrote. Camilo Echevarry.

“You have the best examples in your mother and in mine! I learn from you every day! Bye. Let’s go to sleep, we’re both sleepy hahaha,” completed the husband of Eva Luna. In the video that quickly went viral, the singer is seen imitating a choreography in a swimsuit.

Immediately fans of Camilo and Evaluna They filled the publication with thousands of likes and hundreds of comments highlighting their talent and beauty. Ricardo Montaner posted: “My beloved little girl”, while Evaluna replied: “I love you so much. Thank you, my love! I would not want to be living this dream in another way. You are the best companion!”