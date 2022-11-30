Take a shower before bed for quality sleep

There are often two teams: the one who likes to shower in the morning when they wake up to start the day on the right foot, and the one who showers just before going to bed to sleep peacefully. But for those who are proponents of “a shower and then to bed”, are there any consequences? Is the quality of sleep not altered? Explanations.

Shower before bed for restful sleep

Dr. Karan Raj has 5 million followers on TikTok. A mega star therefore, who has just taken the floor to tell us if take a shower before bed is a good idea. The doctor explains that take a hot shower before going to sleep, contrary to what one might think, cools the body temperature. And this drop in body temperature has an advantage: it allows you to get a better night’s sleep.

Hot water allows vasodilation. Blood vessels widen and lower body temperature for a relaxing effect. Conversely, taking a cold shower constricts the blood vessels and causes the body’s temperature to soar.

The benefits of showering before bed

Beyond allowing the body to regulate itself to prepare for a good night’s sleep, showering at the end of the day also helps to get rid of all the stress accumulated during the day. Tensions are eased and you can relax before plunging into the arms of Morpheus. The must for sleep well after shower ? Choose a relaxing shower gel with mild fragrances. The active ingredients they contain – often essential oils – have sedative powers. So remember to choose your cleansing shower gel carefully to put the odds on your side for a peaceful night’s sleep.