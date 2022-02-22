Take a year of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at a price of scandal

If recently and nothing my colleague Adrián was telling you that for a ridiculous amount you can get 2 months of PC Game Pass, now it’s the turn of the subscription but for its version on consoles. And it is that the one who seeks, finds, and I was looking to renew my year on the net and I have found this promo that may interest you.

This is the Ultimate version, so you have Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass included. That along with all the other options available such as “Game Pass Benefits”, additional promotions and much more.

Xbox Game Pass at a good price, don’t think about it too much

The case is, to summarize and not get too excited, that I have found this promo that allows you to add 3 months of Xbox Game Pass for 22 euros. You already know that you can add up to 3 years of codes, but hey, I understand that not everyone wants this and that’s why we have made the account for 1 year. The total is 89 euros, a difficult price to refuse.

You just have to go to this link and buy the cheapest edition, which in my case has been the one from GuruLab. If in doubt, you can look at the seller’s ratings, which in this case are mostly positive.

I hope it has served you and you have been able to take advantage of the promo to get a considerable amount of codes. Tell us in the comments what your experience was.