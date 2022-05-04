Take advantage of discounts of up to 59% in Huawei: offers on laptops, ‘smartwatches’, headphones and more

Although it was held on May 2, it is still possible to take advantage of some of the promotions launched by many brands due to the Mother’s Day. If you forgot, you decided to leave it for the last minute or, for example, you have to exchange a gift, nothing like taking a look at the official website of huaweione of the most important technology manufacturers in the market, which has in its catalog laptops, Smart Watches, headphones, tablets and more peripherals of offer, between discounts up to 59% and some gift devices. Of course, you will have to hurry because this unique opportunity ends next May 8.

laptops

Huawei Mate Book 14

The Huawei MateBook 14 is a laptop which has a 2K resolution FullView display and a size of 14 inches (what can be touch). Equipped with a Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor (11th generation), the device has 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM Y 512GB of internal storagea long-lasting battery and fast charging technology and the operating system Windows Home 11. In addition, it incorporates a Intel Iris Xe graphics card and the Huawei Shark fin ventilation system. 30% discount, save 300 euros.

Huawei MateBook 14s 2021

One of Huawei’s most powerful laptops is the MateBook 14s 2021. This computer, available at Two colors (metallic green and space gray), features a FullView touch screen with 2.5K resolution and is equipped with a Intel Core i5-11300H processor (can also be purchased with Intel Core i7-11370H processor) and the operating system Windows 10 Home (with the option to choose the version with Windows 11 Home). Also, add the Huawei system super charge from 90W fast charge. In terms of memory, the device has 8 GB or 16 GB of RAM Y 512 GB or 1 TB of internal storage. The Huawei MateBook 14s i5 8GB + 512GB and i7 16GB + 1TB include a huawei bluetooth mousewhile the Huawei MateBook i7 16 GB + 512 MB includes a router Wi-Fi AX3 Quad Core. 21% discount, save 250 euros.

Other laptops that may interest you

wearables

Huawei Watch GT3 46mm

Available in five colors (black, brown, stainless steel, white and gold) and in its 42 mm version, the Huawei Watch GT3 is a smart watch able to offer a precise monitoring of heart rate and position thanks to your ultra-precise monitoring system for health care throughout the day. It also provides reminders in order for the user to lead a healthy lifestyle beyond training. In addition, the watch is equipped with a battery with an autonomy of up to 14 days. 24% discount, save 60 euros.

Huawei Watch Fit New

The smart watch Huawei Watch Fit Newavailable in four colors (graphite black, grapefruit, blue and pink), incorporates a 1.64-inch AMOLED screen and is capable of, among other things, monitor heart rate and blood oxygen level (SpO2). In addition, it offers up 97 training modes (and animations with various exercises) and has a battery with a autonomy up to 10 days. Of course you can sync with mobileeither iOS or Android. 45% discount, save 49.01 euros.

Huawei Watch GT Runner

Available in Two colors (black and grey), the Huawei Watch GT Runner is the smart watch signature star. East Smart watch is a artificial intelligence personal trainerperfect for all levels of running and capable of providing an ultra-precise location thanks to its global navigation satellite system (GNSS for its acronym in English). In addition, it has a battery with autonomy up to 14 days. The Huawei Watch GT Runner includes a few Huawei FreeBuds 4i headphones as a gift (only until May 8). 25% discount, save 80 euros.

Audio

Huawei FreeBuds 3, 3i and 4i

The FreeBuds from Huawei are the most popular headphones of the brand and all models, Free Buds 3 (69 euros), FreeBuds 3i (39 euros) and FreeBuds 4i (49.99 euros), have a noise cancellation system. Furthermore, thanks to his wireless charging cases can offer up to 10 hours of music playback without interruptions. With a modern and compact design, the FreeBuds 3 are available in red; the FreeBuds 3i, in white; and the FreeBuds 4i, in four colors (white, black, red and silver).

Huawei FreeLace Pro

These headphones feature a active noise cancellation system dual mic With which two high-sensitivity microphones work together to get a louder and deeper anti-noise sound. Another of the strong points of the Huawei FreeLace Pro is its battery with autonomy from 16 to 24 hours playback without pauses. In addition, with a simple press on the left earphone, the user can switch from active noise cancellation mode to recognition modewhere you can see more clearly what happens around. 59% discount, save 70 euros.

Huawei FreeBuds Lipstick

The lipstick design is the most striking of these wireless headphones capable of providing high-fidelity sound. Comfortable and modern, the FreeBuds Lipstick are equipped with a open type active noise cancellation system 2.0 and with a smart audio connection system to, with a single touch, pair the headphones with other devices and transfer the sound even simultaneously. 31% discount, save 70 euros.

Computing

Huawei WiFi AX3 Dual-Core

East router huawei offers speeds up to 3,000Mbps and an effortless connection in 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands. Furthermore, thanks to technology WiFi 6 Plus the signal can pass through walls and other objects more easily. This means that any device will have good reception, even when further away from the main source. 43% discount, save 34.10 euros.

tablets

Huawei MatePad Pro

The tablets Huawei MatePad Pro has a 12.6-inch FullView OLED display, perfect for enjoying all kinds of images, videos and games. Equipped with a Kirin 9000E processor, it guarantees maximum speed whatever the task at hand. Also, the system Harmony OS 2 incorporates up to eight Huawei speakers for an immersive and enveloping sound experience. The Huawei MatePad Pro includes a Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation) and the Huawei Smart Magnetic Keyboard as a gift (only until May 8). 25% discount, save 200 euros.

Huawei MatePad 11

The 11-inch FullView display, 2.5K resolution Y 120Hz refresh rate makes it easier to enjoy any audiovisual product. Also, thanks to the multi-window function the user will be able to open up to four windows simultaneously. On the other hand, the tablet incorporates a four speaker sound system and four channels for an immersive sound experience. Available with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB either 128 GB of internal storage6GB + 128GB version includes Huawei M-Pencil 2nd generationin addition to a smart keyboard case and a Huawei Smart bluetooth mouse as a gift (only until May 8). 25% discount, save 100 euros.

monitors

Huawei display

The 23.8-inch FullView display of this huawei display has the TÜV Reinland certificate4namely, reduces the effects of blue light Y eliminate reflections so as not to damage sight. With a 60Hz refresh rate (although you can choose in the 70hz version), this peripheral is elegant and has no latency when looking from the side. In addition, the Huawei Display has a adjustable VESA bracket and confortable. 19% discount, save 30 euros.

Huawei Mate View

From curved design and with one 34-inch FullView display Y 3K resolutionthis monitor has a 165Hz refresh rate that added to his DCI-P3 color system offers a more fluid experience and up to 1.07 billion colors. In addition, it incorporates a smart dual mic. This model, which also can be purchased with a soundbar included, includes a Huawei GT wireless mouse Gift. 14% discount, save 70 euros.

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 05-04-2022.

