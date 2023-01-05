Take advantage of the Amazon coupon on this portable wireless battery for iPhone at almost a minimum price

Mobile phones, no matter how much they advance, always have the problem of the battery. Sometimes, it can leave us stranded if we are away from home, ending up with a completely inoperative iPhone. To end that, Amazon has this HaloLock portable wireless battery for 44.99 euros.

ESR HaloLock Mini Wireless Battery Kickstand, 5000mAh Battery, Kickstand, MagSafe Battery Pack and USB-C Cable, Compatible with iPhone 14/14 Plus/14 Pro/14 Pro MAX, iPhone 13/12 Series, Black

Buy the portable wireless battery for iPhone at the best price

A device that touches its minimum price taking advantage of the 10% coupon that there is before adding it to the basket, leaving it at 44.99 euros. Of course, said promotion is available for the color black.

A very useful portable battery to take anywhere, as it takes up very little space and can be attaches magnetically to iPhones compatible with MagSafe. Also, add a folding stand to support it on any surface.

It has a capacity of 5,000mAh, more than enough capacity to charge a full cycle of the iPhone. And if you only need it for support, it has a button to turn off wireless charging.

