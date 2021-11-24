Health

Take advantage of these fruits with which we could finally go to the body but without using laxatives and medicines

If the apple eaten once a day keeps the doctor away, the pear would also have its virtues. Above all, we could safely say that it is a precious ally of our intestine. One of the oldest grandmothers’ remedies to speed up the metabolism was the cooked pear. Who knows how many of us will have the pleasant memory of our grandmother who, at the end of the meal, served a couple of cooked pears on the table. Maybe at our request for a sweet, this decidedly particular dessert came up. In this article we will see just how to take advantage of these fruits with which we could finally go to the body but without using laxatives and medicines.

The bugbear of cooked pear and sugar

Speaking of cooked pear and maybe added sugar, just like our grandmothers did, some will wonder how many calories it can contain. By consulting the calorie table, a cooked pear of 100 grams, simple and without added sugar, would be close to 110 kilocalories.

Speaking from personal experience one day we had the pleasure of tasting pears cooked with dark chocolate. Definitely a superfine delight, but not the means to reach our set goal: that is to fight constipation. A nice recipe instead is that of pears cooked with cinnamon. Ready in a few minutes, they are a real delight and would help our intestine to do its duty. Let’s see how to prepare them in the next step.

The recipe of pears cooked with cinnamon

For our recipe we will need:

  • 4 pears;
  • 1 cinnamon stick, or, in powder form;
  • 70 grams of cane sugar, possibly raw;
  • half a glass of red wine if the recipe is not aimed at children.

Put the wine in a saucepan together with the cinnamon stick, or equivalent powder, and the brown sugar. Once our sauce boils, add the pears, cut into wedges and let them cook for a good quarter of an hour.

The benefits of cinnamon

In addition to the fiber and vitamins of the pear, cinnamon is also present in the recipe. A spice that food science would recognize as an ally in countering even too high a blood sugar level. As the attached international study would attest.

Deepening

The spice that could help the brain stay young by also lowering triglycerides and cholesterol

(The information in this article is for information purposes only and does not in any way substitute for medical advice and / or the opinion of a specialist. Furthermore, it does not constitute an element for formulating a diagnosis or for prescribing a treatment. For this reason it is recommended, in any case, to always seek the opinion of a doctor or a specialist and to read the warnings given. HERE”)

