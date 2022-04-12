Games Take advantage of this great offer of 6 months of Xbox Game Pass

It may be strange, but for those of you who don’t know what Xbox Game Pass is all about, it is a video game subscription service created by Microsoft, which through a monthly fee allows us to access a large library with more than 100 games that we can play without limitations. Among its key points, the Xbox exclusives coming to Game Pass the same day they launch or the titles that come direct from the EA Play catalog. Although this successful service is not only available on console, since gamers on PC and mobile devices (xCloud) can also enjoy Game Pass. So now, taking advantage of the Spring Offers that are available in most physical and digital stores, we inform you that through Instant Gaming we can take advantage of a great offer of 6 months of Xbox Game Pass, which is for € 48.57, reduced by 19%. You already know that the Game Pass catalog is renewed every month with new games, where we will soon be able to enjoy great exclusives that will arrive in this 2022like Starfield or STALKER 2 The Microsoft Store may have revealed the arrival of several Activision Blizzard games on Xbox Game Pass Enjoy a wide variety of games, ranging from recent and older exclusives, from franchises such as Halo, Gears of War, Fable or Forza, to critically acclaimed third party titles, which are temporarily available on the service. Microsoft subscription.

Source link