“Take away the cell phones from Chiquis”: Lupillo Rivera recounted how he found out about the death of Jenni Rivera

Lupillo Rivera He was always very discreet about the death of his sister Jenni Riveraalready Almost 10 years after the unfortunate deaththe well-known “The Bull of the Corrido” revealed what the moment was like when he found out about the loss.

During the most recent interview he gave to Yordi Rosado for your YouTube channel, Lupillo Rivera recalled: “I was the last artist she sang a duet with on stage,” recalling their theme together “Swallows of bitter liqueur”.

which gave rise to Yordi Rosado I asked him how he found out about it. death of his sister Jenni Riverabetween tears, the singer pointed out that the Monterrey broadcaster Gabriel Roa He was the one who notified him that the plane from “La diva de la banda” was missing.

“I was in North Carolina on tour. She was in Monterey. I have never said his name, but I am going to say it: I receive a call from Gabriel Roa and he tells me: ‘Compa Lupe, we have a serious problem.’ And I said, ‘What’s up, what’s up?'” he commented.

As he added: “He tells me: ‘We didn’t find your sister’s plane. The Mexican Government called me, he told me to talk to someone who knew Jenni well.’ I called my dad that I was driving to Phoenix and told him: ‘There is a problem, she needs to go home, they can’t find Jenni’s plane”.

How did Lupillo Rivera find out about Jenni Rivera’s death?

Lupillo Rivera confessed that he had to hide the news of the disappearance of Jenni Rivera to their parents Rosa Saavedra and Pedro Riveraand together with his brothers Pedro and Juan Rivera they tried to buy time before the death was confirmed.

“I had no other choice but to be cold, I couldn’t cry, I couldn’t let off steam, I had to be cold. I dialed my carnal Pedro: ‘Go to my mother’s house, disconnect the television, the internet and everything,’ “he commented.

And he reported: “Pedro arrives at my mother’s house, start unplugging things. I called Juan and told him: ‘You can’t find Jenni’s plane, bring the whole race to my brother’s house.’ I called my daughters ‘Take the cell phones from Chiquis’. I think they had a fight between them, in desperation that incident happened. With the whole family at her mother’s house, they found out on the news”.

However, in his efforts so that his mother did not find out about the disappearance of Jenni Rivera’s plane, they were in vain because: “My mother, in an oversight of my carnal Pedroa call came to the house and she answered: ‘Doña Rosa, they can’t find Jenni’s plane,’ and she passed out.”

Later he confessed that his mother asked him about what was happening but he did not tell her anything. “At 6 in the morning I couldn’t take it anymore and Gabo ‘They confirmed the death of your sister’”. The singer revealed that he was in charge of recognizing the remains of his sister.