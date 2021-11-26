“Take back the migrants!”. BoJo infuriates Macron, Paris withdraws invitation to Calais

Tension between Paris and London is growing again two days after the massacre in the English Channel, where 27 migrants, including three children and a pregnant woman, lost their lives. The French Minister of the Interior, Gerald Darmanin, withdrew the invitation to his British colleague, Priti Patel, at the summit convened in Calais on Sunday to jointly address the migrant crisis.

Paris judged “inadmissible and contrary to the discussions between the parties” the letter sent yesterday by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to the French President, Emmanuel Macron, in which among other things London invites the Elysée to take back all the migrants who have crossed the English Channel to discourage future departures. The French Ministry of the Interior thus withdrew the invitation to the inter-ministerial meeting, in which Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, Great Britain and the European Commission were also invited to participate.

Yesterday from Zagreb, before arriving in Rome for the signing of the Quirinal Treaty, Macron returned to express the “condolences of the nation for those women and men who lost their lives at sea to escape misery, political oppression , the absence of freedom. We will do everything we can to track down and condemn the perpetrators who exploit misery and suffering ”, assured the president, calling for“ stronger European cooperation ”to dismantle the trafficking networks. Starting with the one with Great Britain, marked by strong diplomatic tensions that now risk re-emerging due to a new escalation on fishing.

In the first telephone conversation after the massacre, Macron and Johnson agreed “on the urgent need to increase joint efforts to prevent crossings and do everything possible to stop traffickers who put the migrants’ lives at risk”, a spokesman said. of Downing Street. However, after 24 hours, Johnson used decidedly less conciliatory tones. In fact, asking the French to take back all the migrants who left Calais.

“I propose to put in place a bilateral readmission agreement to allow the repatriation of all illegal migrants crossing the Channel”, is Johnson’s request, which provoked the harsh reaction in Paris.

And while in France gauche and humanitarian associations such as the Secours Catholique are calling for an improvement in France’s reception policy, Paris has invited the ministers in charge of immigration from Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands, as well as the EU Commission, to a meeting on Sunday in Calais. A meeting, explained the services of Prime Minister Jean Castex, which aims to “define the ways and means of strengthening police, judicial and humanitarian cooperation” but also “to fight more effectively against passeur networks”.

“France – Macron declared – is a transit country, we fight against these networks of traffickers who exploit misery, but for this we must improve European cooperation”. Words in line with those of the British Interior Minister, Priti Patel, who called for a “coordinated international effort” reiterating London’s offer of joint patrols on the French coasts, currently rejected by Paris.

According to the Lille prosecutor’s office, the victims of the shipwreck are 17 men, seven women and three children. Two survivors recovered in severe hypothermic conditions. In Calais, other migrants close to the victims are in shock as five alleged smugglers have been detained. “Today we mourn the victims but we must also act to ensure that this cannot happen again,” said the President of the European Parliament, David Sassoli, deploring “the latest in a long series of tragedies that have occurred in the seas surrounding Europe. “. The drama took place aboard a long boat, an inflatable boat that departed from Dunkirk, carrying Kurds, Iraqis, Iranians and Afghans who dreamed of reaching England.

However, Franco-British tensions over fishing add up to the tragedy of the migrants. With French fishermen who have announced for tomorrow the blocking of freight traffic at the entrances of three ports of the Channel and in the tunnel that passes under them in protest to ask for the rapid granting by London of the post-Brexit fishing licenses.