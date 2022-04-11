Take care of your mental health and enjoy authentic well-being with Editorial Sirio

Worrying about the physical is fine. Offering our body everything that favors its functioning is ideal, but what about mental health? The use of anxiolytics and antidepressants increased by 4.8% in Spain in 2020. The data speaks for itself and shows the urgency of seeking solutions to problems hitherto invisible.

The mental illnesses They have finally managed to be given the importance they really have for our health. This has been one of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, which highlighted the existing problems and even caused an increase in cases.

According to the World Health Organization, the incidence of post-traumatic stress disorder reached 22% in 2020; being five times more frequent than in previous years.

Cultivate your mind, your body and your spirit

Recognizing that the problem exists is the first step in finding a solution, and for that you have to stop, listen to yourself and value each signal, no matter how small. Once this is done, the rest is a matter of time, perseverance and effort, and Editorial Sirio wants to be by your side.

Its maxim is to promote the well-being of its readers through works that cultivate the body, mind and spirit, because healthy living involves taking care of your emotional, psychological and social well-being.

Anxiety, depression and sleep disturbances are a clear example of how common these diseases have become in our society.

Even young people are being affected, as one in five children in the European Union has claimed to be growing up unhappy and anxious about the future, as revealed by a published report in which the ChildFund Alliance, Eurochild, Save The Children, UNICEF and World Vision collaborate. Some titles published by Editorial Sirio provide innovative, simple and effective techniques that minimize the effects of these problems.

The book: help at your fingertips

To problems, solutions. And just as we go to a health specialist when we feel something is not right, with our mental health we need to act in the same way. Times change, and going to a psychologist or psychiatrist has been losing the stigma that surrounded them. Even so, books have always been and will be a great support.

Syrian Publisher, aware of this power, offers us an extensive collection in its Mental Health section in which they include titles that can be of great help when dealing with these problems. These are some examples: