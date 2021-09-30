take for the new Russo brothers film with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling • Universal Movies

The filming of The Gray Man of the Russo brothers with Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling And Ana de Armas; a production Netflix based on the novel of the same name (in Italy Three days for a crime) by Mark Greaney.

In addition to the aforementioned Evans and Gosling, the cast of The Gray Man is enriched with the entry of Jessica Henwick, Wagner Moura, Dhanus, Julia Butters and, have been confirmed Billy Bob Thornton, Alfre Woodard and Regé-Jean Page. Anthony and Joe Russo they will take care of the direction of The Gray Man, starting from a screenplay written by Joe in collaboration with Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, former authors of the Captain America and of Avengers.

The Russo brothers will also take care of the production of The Gray Man with their company AGBO. Initially the project was developed by New Regency by Brad Pitt and James Gray, but subsequently stalled. The Russos have been developing it for years by developing a head-to-head between two great actors who will represent two versions of the CIA.

The Gray Man: synopsis: Court Gentry is a former secret agent, also known in the world of international espionage as the “Gray Man”. A nickname that he earned over the years of service at the CIA, becoming a living legend of undercover operations, silently descending from one role to another and then, after having accomplished the impossible, vanishing into thin air without leaving traces behind him. Today, however, there are far more effective systems than Gentry, and even a special agent like him has become useless. This is why the time for reckoning has come. Will Gentry be able to escape revenge and prove that there is no gray area between killing to live and killing to stay alive?

