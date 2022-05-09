Take inspiration from these iconic haircuts to change your look in spring
When you decide to get a haircut, it is not always easy to make the right decision. However, contribute haircuts that marked an era, that went down in history and that will always be a winning bet.
We review the haircuts that have that special something that makes them protagonists. The pixie cut of mia farrowthe bob with bangs Anna Wintour. The secret is to find a unique style, that defines you, and stick to it. Dare!
pixie haircut
One of the haircuts most iconic, the pixie from mia farrow. An image of unforgettable beauty that was an overwhelming success and, to this day, continues to be one of the most copied haircuts in history.
Brigitte Bardot Hair
Nothing more feminine and timeless than long hair like that of brigitte bardot. Natural hair that follows the contour line of the face makes it sweeter. The ‘less is more’ always works.
bowl haircut
cute evangelist was one of the first to wear this haircut which went on to become one of the most replicated in the early 1990s. One of the keys to cutting bowl is that it is built with very fine layers of hair.
mane shag
That layered cut that everyone asks for when they see Jennifer Aniston in friendsis still one of the best options to change your look.
carrie mane
Carrie Bradshaw and her long, curly hair parted in the middle that she wore in the middle seasons of Sex and the City is another court not to be forgotten.
These haircuts are ideal for giving volume to fine hair according to hairdressers
