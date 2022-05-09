Take inspiration from these iconic haircuts to change your look in spring

When you decide to get a haircut, it is not always easy to make the right decision. However, contribute haircuts that marked an era, that went down in history and that will always be a winning bet.

We review the haircuts that have that special something that makes them protagonists. The pixie cut of mia farrowthe bob with bangs Anna Wintour. The secret is to find a unique style, that defines you, and stick to it. Dare!

pixie haircut

Mia Farrow HaircutbetmannTELVA

One of the haircuts most iconic, the pixie from mia farrow. An image of unforgettable beauty that was an overwhelming success and, to this day, continues to be one of the most copied haircuts in history.

Brigitte Bardot Hair

Brigitte Bardot with her natural hairTELVA

Nothing more feminine and timeless than long hair like that of brigitte bardot. Natural hair that follows the contour line of the face makes it sweeter. The ‘less is more’ always works.

bowl haircut

Linda Evangelista HaircutYui MokTELVA

cute evangelist was one of the first to wear this haircut which went on to become one of the most replicated in the early 1990s. One of the keys to cutting bowl is that it is built with very fine layers of hair.

mane shag

Jennifer Aniston’s Layered HairTELVA

That layered cut that everyone asks for when they see Jennifer Aniston in friendsis still one of the best options to change your look.

carrie mane

Sara Jessica Parker and her curly hairTELVA

Carrie Bradshaw and her long, curly hair parted in the middle that she wore in the middle seasons of Sex and the City is another court not to be forgotten.

It may interest you