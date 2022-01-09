take it or leave it, with the new calendar you can’t procrastinate

The various house bonuses were heavily reworked with the latest Financial Maneuver.

By now the maneuver has been published in the Official Gazette and therefore we can draw conclusions. While there is certainly great satisfaction with the arrival of the bonus on the removal of architectural barriers, there are also discontent and controversy over other news. In reality, even before the financial law, the anti-fraud decree had made home bonuses much more convoluted and complicated to have. Above all, it was the controls that were scary and many began to argue that the house bonuses were no longer attractive and convenient as in the beginning. If the face bonus was heavily pruned by dropping it from 90% to only 60%, there was no shortage of news even for the superbonus. With the latest financial maneuver comes important news regarding the Superbonus 110%. In particular, the most interesting are those relating to condominiums. In fact, with the last financial maneuver we have that the 110% superbonus for the condominium suffers quite important stakes.

Clear and tight deadlines

So the administrator of the building and the condominiums begin to have a clearer timetable than what happens to the superbonus and the consequence is that decisions cannot be postponed indefinitely. Let’s see why. The superbonus has been extended until 2025 as regards the condominium works. It really looks like a super extension but it really isn’t. In fact, on closer inspection the Superbonus is worth 110% for 2022 and 2023. Already in 2024 the percentage drops heavily until it reaches only 70%. In 2025 it reaches 65%. So we are talking about very strong decreases which then have an impact on the whole network of towed and leading jobs.

Read also: Rental bonus 2022: the new requirements arrive. Be careful not to lose it

In short, with this timetable now clear, it becomes clear that the condominiums will have to decide in a timely manner on the Superbonus.

Read also: Superbonus alarm: from the Revenue comes a new requirement that can block you

It would be wrong to wait for much more inconvenient years.