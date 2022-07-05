Take note: These are 3 films that will hit Colombian theaters in July | Film and Television

2022 looks good for fans of the ‘Seventh Art’ with the arrival of productions for all tastes and also for film producers. This is demonstrated by the figures collected at the box office of the latest releases, such as ‘Top Gun: Maverick’s which reached profits of over a billion dollars, or the debut of the ‘minions’ with a collection of $108 million dollars at the box office.

For Marvel fans

It opens in theaters on July 7 ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ from the director Taika Waititi. Once again the famous ‘God of thunder’ will hit the screens to save the deities from a galactic assassin. However, the plot has a surprise for fans of actress Natalie Portman as she will bring her character ‘Jane Foster’ back to life. The production has a cast made up of Chris HemsworthNatalie Portman, Tessa Thompson and Christian Bale, as well as the return of some characters from the Marvel universe.

Science fiction

‘Crimes of the Future’ from the director David Cronenberg It will hit theaters on July 14. The film is a Canadian-Greek-UK-French co-production and explores the history of the human species in the future. The synopsis of the film recounts the transformations and mutations that the human body will face in the midst of the artificial environment. The cast is made up of the French actress Lea SeydouxViggo Mortensen, Kristen Stewart, Scott Speedman, among others.

The legend of rock and roll returns

It will also be released on July 14 ‘Elvis’the film directed by Baz Luhrmann will explore the life and music of the icon of the musical genre. The film will cover 20 years of the ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’ singer’s life, from his beginnings to the peak of his musical career. american actor austin butler will give life to the ‘king of rock’. ‘Elvis’ adds to its cast Tom HanksOlivia De Jonge, Richard Roxbugh and Helen Thompson.

