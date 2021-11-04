Take Two cancels a game in development for years, the bill is high: 53 million dollars

Take-Two has made it known that he has canceled a game not yet announced. So far there would be nothing strange, it can happen, but it is theeconomic impact for the publisher: 53 million dollars.

According to what Bloomberg has reconstructed, 2K Games (a subsidiary of Take-Two) would have put one tomb stone on a project called Volt from Hangar 13, development studio known for Mafia III and related such as Mafia Trilogy and Definitive Edition.

“Volt has gone through multiple iterations since it was first conceived. The current version has met hitches due to development reboots, technological problems and the challenges caused by COVID-19“writes Bloomberg. The project was in development since 2017 and he was supposed to feature “superheroes” in competitive online gameplay.

Continued delays led 2K executives to halt development, not considering it a “worthwhile investment”. Hangar 13 employees should have a meeting with top management in the next few hours to discuss future steps.

It is not the only discordant note from Take-Two Quarterly: Firaxis Games announced the Midnight Suns delay, game based on the Marvel Universe expected in March 2022 to the second half of 2022.

There remain 62 titles of the publisher arriving over the next three years, which continues to enjoy the success of cornerstones such as GTA 5, which rose by a further 5 million copies a 155 million units sold since debut. The entire Grand Thef Auto series is now at 355 million copies sold and let’s expect new heights thanks to Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy: The Definitive Edition and the next-gen version of GTA 5 expected in March 2022.

Red Dead Redemption is also doing very well: the series has sold a total of 62 million copies, 39 million of which are linked to the excellent second chapter.