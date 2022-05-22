Take vitamin! Luxury brands teach you how to dress in the most acid colors

We have definitively said goodbye to cold and winter clothes. Now it’s time to embrace spring and, with it, reconnect with the freshest wardrobe. This change of season is most optimistic because we say goodbye to dark colors to welcome much more striking tones and cheerful prints that give us a renewed vitality to face the coming months.

In addition, this 2022 we are in luck since fashion has decided to fully immerse itself in the universe of color elevating acid tones to the top of trends. The body asks us for vitamin and this time we are going to be able to provide it daily thanks to the choice of clothes and accessories where this type of tones will make us power with everything.

Find out: vitamin colors are trending. Can you identify which color palette we are referring to? You just have to think about the greengrocer and review the seasonal products. Lemon yellow, orange, strawberry red, lime green, cherry tones… are just some of the colors that you can’t stop wearing this summer.

Just take a walk around your favorite stores to confirm this theory. The most acidic and striking tones invade everything with fresh and carefree collections where color shines in all its splendor. If you need help, from THE OBJECTIVE we are going to review some of the proposals of great designers that are the perfect inspiration to include the best of the Mediterranean garden in your wardrobe.

The taste of citrus colors

We cannot start the review better than with one of the great fashion firms such as Valentino. The firm has decided to choose this season Zendaya, protagonist of the series euphorialike his muse. Within her collection for this summer, she has highlighted a wide shirt dress in a vibrant yellow that reaches the height of the ankles. His proposal of her to combine it? Take as a couple shorts boxer style, a garment also recommended by other firms such as Dior.

Look in vitamin colors of the signature Valentino

Pier Paolo Piccioli, current creative director of the Maison Valentino, goes beyond this flattering yellow and also bet on other fruity tones such as pomegranate red, which she wears in pleated layers. The man does not escape from this vibrant trend and the firm proposes that they wear shirts dyed kiwi green.

Yellow is also one of the favorite colors of other international brands such as Chanel. In this case, it is also capable of giving life to accessories, standing out in its line of bags. For his part, Hermés introduces it in his swimsuit proposals and reformulates the typical print sailor with the injection of the vitamin tones. the french firm also does not miss the opportunity to use orange although he uses it with a more muted aspect and with a gradient set that ends in earth tones. With this fusion, he recreates knitted sweaters and summer shorts.

The yellows have a tough opponent with the oranges. These tones are perfect for summer because nobody like them they are able to transmit energy and optimism. This good color vibe has been chosen by Prada, which has not hesitated to use orange as one of its star tones for its spring-summer collection. Among his proposals, we are left with his miniskirts and satin dresses.

Multi-vitamin supplements and garments

If you don’t want to dress in such a striking tone, you can also join the trend with light touches of acid in your outfits. The best way to do this is to include them through accessories. Prada has some ankle-baring wedges that would be the envy of any woman. Suitable for all audiences, you will find more affordable versions in countless brands.

Prada signature orange shoes

In Daniel Lee’s latest collection for the Italian firm Bottega Veneta, the designer also takes a walk through the greengrocer to color his accessories. From sandals to the line of bags, the shades that provide the most vitamin C are essential. His recommendation is mix them in a perfect alliance with base tones such as white or green.

Etro is another of the firms famous for the masterful use of color and patterns. This summer, they repeat this essence in a style collection boho which is highly influenced by a multicultural and eclectic spirit. Among his favorite colors we find green and yellow. Both are protagonists of very bright prints that waste energy in each of the garments that make up the new collection.

British designer Stella McCartney has also been seduced by the natural universe. In her case, the fig is the chosen product to transfer their colors to the designs in the collection. On the one hand we can find its exterior tone in tops and dresses with psychedelic cuts with a marked sporty character. The red inside is also used by the creator but, in this case, to create behind a jacket with XXL patterns.

Also in men’s and Spanish fashion

If the most vitamin colors are a trend, Gucci could not miss this appointment. Accustomed to its cheerful prints and its daring proposals, the firm is true to its DNA, offering designs such as lime green pants or yellow jumpsuits. Don’t think we’re talking about her women’s collection, they’re its star garments for men’s wardrobes where, in addition, another trend color stands out, such as cherry pink with a metallic appearance. If you are a man, and you like risk, don’t think twice and let yourself be inspired by the fashion show of the firm to know how to dress throughout the summer.

Model in yellow Gucci jumpsuit

Behind the signature The 2nd Skin Co hides the experience and taste of Antonio Burillo and Juan Carlos Fernández. They are just an example of Spanish creators who have also picked up the trend of vitamin colors in the fashion of our country. For this season, his proposal for women is to wear gauze, crepes, muslin, linen or natural silk in a color palette that goes from pink, yellow, green or white.

This Spanish firm, which has crossed borders by dressing celebrities such as Jennifer López, Jessica Biel or the star of Emily in ParisLily Collins, bet on the volumes oversized and studied patterns that give rise to highly structured garments.

This summer, more than ever, you have to try the fruit of the season and let it stain our outfits from head to toe. No matter what your tastes or your gender, vitamin colors are prescribed by any firm and designer.