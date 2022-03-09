Take WiFi to every corner of your home for less than 125 euros

A WiFi Mesh network has become one of the best solutions to improve the network coverage of your home, office, hotel or restaurant. A choice of wireless internet that makes the signal reach each corner correctly without getting lost along the way. If the distribution of your home means that the WiFi signal does not reach all rooms correctly, TP-Link Deco M4 WiFi Mesh adapts to multi-storey homes, covering 370 m2 with this pack of three units in which you will save 37%.

TP-Link Deco M4

The TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh WiFi system is a solution for fast and stable wireless connection up to 1167 Mbps. This pack of 3 units covers 370 m2, but if you need to cover more coverage you can also add more units to the kit.

You will be able to enjoy seamless roaming as Deco M4 will create a unified network with a single SSID. This means that devices will always connect to the nearest unit without signal loss. Do not worry about not having knowledge, since this WiFi Mesh is easily self-installable and following the manufacturer’s instructions you will be able to install it yourself without the help of any technician.