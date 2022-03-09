Take WiFi to every corner of your home for less than 125 euros

A WiFi Mesh network has become one of the best solutions to improve the network coverage of your home, office, hotel or restaurant. A choice of wireless internet that makes the signal reach each corner correctly without getting lost along the way. If the distribution of your home means that the WiFi signal does not reach all rooms correctly, TP-Link Deco M4 WiFi Mesh adapts to multi-storey homes, covering 370 m2 with this pack of three units in which you will save 37%.
TP-Link Deco M4
The TP-Link Deco M4 Mesh WiFi system is a solution for fast and stable wireless connection up to 1167 Mbps. This pack of 3 units covers 370 m2, but if you need to cover more coverage you can also add more units to the kit.
You will be able to enjoy seamless roaming as Deco M4 will create a unified network with a single SSID. This means that devices will always connect to the nearest unit without signal loss. Do not worry about not having knowledge, since this WiFi Mesh is easily self-installable and following the manufacturer’s instructions you will be able to install it yourself without the help of any technician.
decoration application
Now you will be able to move around your house freely without losing connection and control everything from the mobile app. Through the app you will be able to change the WiFi password, see the connected devices, activate parental controls, etc.
Through the “Easy Operation” function it is possible to block the websites you want, in addition to suspending browsing access and programming the browsing time in a few steps directly from your smartphone. It also incorporates the function of assigning the correct priority to each app in order to maintain fluidity, even in cases of congestion or slow Internet connection. Each unit has 2 Gigabit ports.
An offer with a pack of three TP-Link Deco M4 units is now available on Amazon. Its recommended price is 199.90 euros, but now you can buy it with a 37% discount and a final price of €124.99. A great opportunity if the WiFi coverage in your home is not as good as you would like.
