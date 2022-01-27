taken Lazetic, now a return to midfield is ready

The winter market for the A league it will end on January 31st at 8pm and on Milan has forfeited the much-desired alternative in attack on Zlatan Ibrahimovic And Olivier Giroud. It is just now that the Rossoneri made official the arrival from Red Star of the 18-year-old Serb Marko Lazeticthe loan of Pietro Pellegri from Monk, who then shot it at Turin. For the defense Malick Thiaw is at the top of the list of possible immediate arrivals, while for the summer there already seems to be an agreement with Lille for the purchase of Sven Botman.

Milan, Kessié’s injury upsets the plans in midfield

But it is in midfield that there could be another shot of the Rossoneri’s transfer market, also because of the Ivorian Franck Kessiéduring the match of Africa Cup of Nations lost on penalties againstEgypt, suffered a rib trauma and left the camp in tears after half an hour. Only in the next few hours, when the footballer will be back in Milanello, the real extent of the injury will be understood with the instrumental tests. Therefore the Devil needs an alternative to Kessié.

Milan, we think of the return from Turin of Tommaso Pobega

The names that circulated in recent days were those of Yacine Adliwith the staff of which, however, there was an agreement that he would finish the season at Bordeauxthe team of which he is also captain, and the Uruguayan of the Cagliari Nahitan Nandezwhich, however, is also in the sights of Turin, Naples and Juventus and whose arrival is unlikely without the approval of the Sardinians to the loan with the right of redemption. There have even been rumors about a sensational exchange with the Juventus between Kessié and Dejan Kulusevski. But Milan would be thinking about the immediate return of Tommaso Pobega.

Milan, Pobega is sidelined by Juric and can return immediately

Last summer, the 22-year-old born in Trieste was loaned to Turin until June 30 and with the grenade, under the guidance of Ivan Juriche also scored 4 goals in the first part of the championship, but then suddenly ended up on the sidelines in the hierarchy of the Croatian coach, who understood that the club would not have the strength to snatch a right of redemption on the boy’s card.

At the same time he came on loan fromUdinese Rolando Mandragorawho took over as Pobega’s owner, and is about to land in grenade from Empoli too Samuele Ricci. It is therefore not at all excluded that Paolo Maldini may force the return of Thomas a Milanelloin the ranks of the club where he grew up in football without ever playing in Serie A, and where he would immediately replace Kessié immediately and perhaps also next season.

