taken off-road, jewels and gold

Interista Arturo Vidal’s home was robbed during the derby evening. It happened in Como, in San Fermo della Battaglia, on 7 November. Among other things, the thieves attempted to steal his Ferrari, but were unsuccessful.

The villa of the Chilean international is not the only one targeted by thieves in recent times. According to what has been reconstructed, the criminals would have ‘climbed’ the residential hill between 8.45pm and 9.15pm on the evening of the derby at the Meazza. The thieves ‘aimed’ at the champion’s Ferrari 448 Spider, parked in the courtyard together with his other cars, without being able to steal it.

So they fell back on the off-road Brabus Amg G700, made by the well-known German company on the basis of the Mercedes G-class, worth about 400 thousand euros, and managed to steal it. Leave the Volvo XC90 and the light green Panda 4×4 with which Vidal had made a video while shooting between Como and the Inter training center in Appiano Gentile in the courtyard.

Video: Vidal bought the “Pandino”

The thieves also entered the house, turning it upside down and taking away jewels and gold of considerable value. The Carabinieri of Robbio are now investigating the episode, as well as other similar thefts in the area. It is not the first time that thieves hit the villa. In 2014 Vidal suffered another theft, with 60 thousand euros in cash as well as jewelry for 90 thousand euros disappeared from the safe. In 2008, when another Interista lived there, the Brazilian Adriano, clothes and the safe were stolen.

Arturo Vidal with his cars. The third is the off-road Brabus (photo Ig)